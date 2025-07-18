Horoscope Today, July 18, 2025: The impact of Mercury retrograde on each zodiac sign

Aries Horoscope Today (Mar 21-Apr 20) The urge to explore something new may push you out of your comfort zone today. If you are thinking of a career shift, now is a good time to reflect and take small steps forward. Buying a luxury watch may be a smart financial move. Emotional well-being improves with gratitude practices. Home may feel peaceful, though a minor task might momentarily shift your focus. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 18, 2025(Freepik)

Love Focus: Small gestures like hand-holding create warmth and reassurance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus Horoscope Today (Apr 21-May 20)

Carefully reviewing paperwork and details can help you avoid property issues. An old promise to a family member may resurface, offering a chance to show accountability. Professionally, miscommunication could briefly hold things up, but staying clear and precise can avoid confusion. Financial anxiety may arise from external factors, so stick to secure options. Preventive healthcare is your best ally right now.

Love Focus: Whispered words build emotional closeness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini Horoscope Today (May 21-Jun 21)

A household member may hold onto past conflicts; a calm talk can ease tensions. Your steady financial approach is keeping you secure, so stay on track. Patience will go a long way in both academic pursuits and work-related goals today. Rushed meals may cause digestive issues; eating slowly can help a lot. Stay aware of market conditions before making any investment decisions.

Love Focus: Healing the past requires shared understanding.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Cancer Horoscope Today (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your adaptability at work is creating new opportunities, and mindful priorities make finances easier to manage. A family interaction could challenge your viewpoint, yet it may offer unexpected insight. A legal matter related to property can be navigated with the right guidance. Expect a journey filled with delightful surprises and uplifting experiences. Balancing rest and responsibilities may feel tense, so take short breaks to relax.

Love Focus: Embrace the spark in your connection.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo Horoscope Today (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today’s learning experiences may feel rewarding and uplifting. A relative from afar may reach out, adding warmth to your day. Small home upgrades can bring a big impact with creative touches. On the money front, wealth-building steps seem promising if you follow through steadily. Professionally, your instinct for spotting trends could place you ahead of the curve.

Love Focus: Aligning dreams today builds deeper emotional closeness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo Horoscope Today (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Spontaneous home upgrades may arise today; flexibility will help. In academics, progress continues steadily even if the pace feels slow. Technological tools might enhance how you manage your finances, so explore options for optimisation. Your multitasking skills shine at work and are likely to earn recognition.

Love Focus: Emotional breathing space strengthens trust.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Libra Horoscope Today (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Embrace the unpredictability of your travel plans today, as both peaceful and chaotic moments may arise. A family gathering may bring memories or minor conflicts; stay balanced. Your professional input may set a new benchmark if you blend innovation with feedback. Academically, tasks may feel more engaging and fulfilling than usual. Finances stay steady, with no big surprises in long-term returns.

Love Focus: Sweet surprises keep the romance vibrant.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Scorpio Horoscope Today (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today brings renewal through home adjustments; small upgrades can lift the mood. Financial delays due to external programs may need careful handling, so plan cautiously. At work, polish up reports or presentations for better impact. A family member’s comparison may sting, but avoid letting it dent your self-esteem. Digestive wellness improves with cleaner choices and hydration.

Love Focus: Small conflicts may hide deeper feelings, so listen closely.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Sagittarius Horoscope Today (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Balancing your expenses could be tricky today, so be mindful of spending triggers. Family interactions, especially with siblings, may lead to spontaneous joy and bonding. A custom approach to job hunting may yield results, even if the competition is intense. Renting out property could offer dependable returns. Healthwise, consistency in small habits can slowly steer you toward better vitality.

Love Focus: Patience is the key to lasting emotional connection.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn Horoscope Today (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Real estate investments now may grow slowly but steadily over time. At work, ethical practices keep things grounded, even if slight flexibility is occasionally required. If you are considering a new financial venture, take time to understand all angles. Detox habits support your wellness but do not forget to listen to your body. Teaching kids about money today can benefit the whole household.

Love Focus: Someone intriguing might spark curiosity.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius Horoscope Today (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Keeping emotions in check during a family disagreement will help prevent things from escalating. Avoid rushing into contracts today; reading the fine print is crucial. You may find studying harder than usual, so break tasks into chunks. Finances are stable, but property choices need careful thought. Allow yourself to rest, as overexertion may not bring the results you expect.

Love Focus: Early connections might feel awkward; be patient and let them grow.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces Horoscope Today (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Avoid pushing too hard during workouts, as prevention doesn't always mean a pain-free day. You may find joy in your academic pursuits as each task brings creative satisfaction. Routine check-ins with family build stronger emotional foundations. Disciplined saving is your strength now, so continue refining your financial habits. Pursuing a passion project now may bring strong progress through focus and dedication.

Love Focus: Offering emotional steadiness nurtures deep trust.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026