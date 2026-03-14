Horoscope Today, March 14, 2026: A family member may prove to be a big support for you

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) A pleasant day unfolds as you reconnect with your close and cherished ones. You remain comfortable on the monetary front. Your health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today. Sharper focus comes from a supportive company and a calm study space. There are times when you need to take things in your stride. Travel by road will be comfortable. Someone may try to contact you for a specific purpose that may benefit you. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 14, 2026 (Canva)

Love Focus: Marital life will prove most fulfilling, as loving bonds strengthen.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) A family member may prove to be a big support for you. You can go ahead with a venture which is likely to become profitable soon. Financial stability is likely to be achieved. Students will find peer support encouraging. Your request for a raise is likely to fall on deaf ears. A pat on the back can be expected by some who are working from home.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is in store for the lovers.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) The issue of your promotion or raise is likely to be taken up by superiors. A change in lifestyle will benefit your health. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. Don’t try out a new vehicle in heavy traffic. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients of their ideas. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. You are likely to improve your performance in the sporting arena. Money will pose no problems, but you must get into the habit of saving. Help on the academic front will be required soon.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Your head for figures and analytical mind are likely to attract wealth. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. Your popularity is set to rise on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) You may need some time out to relax and rejuvenate, so take a break! Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. Support from family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Accompanying someone for an out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out. Some may begin setting aside savings toward a future home. Steady academic efforts begin delivering encouraging progress and confidence today.

Love Focus: Your love life may hit a bad patch, and it will be up to you to set it right.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Your positive attitude on the academic front will greatly benefit you. Staying connected widely enhances your social image and strengthens public goodwill. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. A long drive may allow you to think things out. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. The financial front seems all set to stabilise, as money starts trickling in.

Love Focus: You will be able to kiss and make up with your lover, not in talking terms with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Checks and balances instituted on the financial front will help you save substantially. Homemakers will be able to balance the budget despite mounting expenses. An exotic getaway promises moments that linger vividly in memory.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) A great outing is in store for you today, so get set to enjoy your heart out! A family event will bring you into the limelight. Academic success feels natural today, enhancing your overall reputation. A loved one’s care lifts your mood today. You will be able to compel someone to change the date of a social event to be able to attend the same.

Love Focus: Lover may need space, so respect it by giving a backseat to romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Health tips given by someone are likely to come to your aid now. A small beginning may be made that will ultimately lead to profits. A chance for an overseas journey is likely to materialise and make you see new places. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. Some of you may feel the home environment is serene and restful.

Love Focus: Love seekers may need to change where they search.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) You will need time to sort out a personal problem, so don’t be hasty. Home remedies may come in handy in getting rid of a nagging health problem. Keep your wits about you in a competitive situation on the academic front. The weather may play spoilsport in a leisure trip. You will need to be at the forefront of things to ensure success. Money spent for a good cause will give excellent returns in kind.

Love Focus: A stagnating romantic life may need urgent resurrection, so be up to it!

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Some of you may get tempted to steal a short vacation in the midst of work. A facelift of the house is on the cards and will provide a much-needed change. Academic efforts may feel scattered, with outcomes falling below expectations. Strong momentum supports builders and property dealers throughout the day. Some of you may find yourselves welcomed into a memorable social circle.

Love Focus: Young couples may plan an exciting out-of-station trip.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026