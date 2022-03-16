How Rahu-Ketu March 17 Transit will impact your personal life

Rahu and Ketu will be changing their position in the zodiac on March 17, 2022. Rahu will move from Taurus to Aries sign, while Ketu will shift from Scorpio to Libra. Let us analyse what kind of changes will these planets bring on your emotional and personal life for different zodiac signs over the next 18 months.

Aries: A new sense of identity will emerge which will help you discover new facets about yourself. You'll have better ties with your family members. However, your unpleasant and harsh language can hurt those who are close to you, hence be mindful. Singles can meet someone new and a relationship seems ton the cards. Married couples need to give time to each other.

Taurus: You'll have to spend money to maintain your appearance. The other sexes will find your personality endearing and chat about it. People who are married may have problems with trust in their relationships and be dissatisfied with their personal lives. There can be temporary separation due to professional commitments. Avoid taking the legal route to resolve issues.

Gemini: Your social image will improve and you will find a new sense of purpose while dealing with friends. If you're dating someone, you'll feel more enthusiastic about them, which will lead to greater closeness. Your elder siblings will prove to be a source of strength and will keep your personal life united with their sense of duty. Singles can find new partners.

Cancer: A sociable butterfly, you'll have a contagious personality. You'll meet a few new people. Singles may find love as a result of this, and you may meet someone new. Those married will move a step closer to their long-term goal as they can hear of some good news relating to their professional growth. Think less and do more is the way to success.

Leo: A long travel seems to be on the cards with your family. You may visit some of your family members staying overseas. In relationships, you can have a hard time articulating your thoughts to your significant other which can create some unwanted confusions. Be concerned about your parents' well-being. Take your father’s advice seriously.

Virgo: Friends and acquaintances may join you on short trips. Some of your mother's disagreements with you may be observable. You may be required to travel and be away from home for an extended period of time due to professional reasons. Avoid being quiet and aloof else you can be wrongly perceived as being disinterested in others.

Libra: A lot of suitors will approach singles who are eager to be married. It's possible that you'll become disoriented when trying to choose only one. You and your spouse may find yourself on the road a lot. Even if you are close to your loved ones, you will keep your thoughts to yourself. A sense of detachment will prevail in personal life.

Scorpio: Those committed can get disoriented and lose interest in each other, albeit temporarily. You are advised to discuss things with your dear ones and then take any major decisions. Singles will have crushes and blushes which will make for an exciting journey. Avoid being too self-obsessed as it can damage your reputation.

Sagittarius: Those who have had to deal with family and relationship challenges in the past may find some relief. It's a good moment for individuals who are interested in dating. You'll feel more passionate and in love with each other. When it comes to finding a long-term relationship, singles have a good chance. Allow yourself to trust others more often.

Capricorn: You'll splurge on opulent furnishings and decor for your house. You'll have a good relationship with your family members, friends and older siblings. However, you'll spend much of your time at work or attempting to learn new things on your own, so you won't have much time for socialising. You'll have to look for your mother's health while she recuperates.

Aquarius: You'll take vacation and meet up with your buddies as a result of your newfound freedom. When speaking to your siblings, though, you must be careful, since your harsh words and aggressive actions might lead to a rift in the connection. The health of your grandparents may be in jeopardy. You'll get a lot of attention from the opposite sex.

Pisces: This is a season for getting out and meeting new people, so make plans to go on travels with your social circle. It is possible that you and your mother have a strained relationship. You and your spouse will have a happy marriage as long as you remain supportive of one another. Family issues will continue to bother you, so spend more time on it.

