January 6-12, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) Goat, stay strong and believe in yourself! Love your body just the way it is—it’s healthy and perfectly fine. Positive thinking will bring good vibes your way and help you connect with others. Your cheerful attitude makes everyone around you happier, and when you stay true to yourself, opportunities will find you. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

Spending time with your dear ones will likely bestow luck, especially your partner. A nice meal shared with family or friends could lead to fun conversations and fresh ideas.

Yellow, green, and red are your lucky colours this week

This week is all about paying attention to your gut feelings and senses. They will guide you to good luck and help you discover something special about yourself. Being mindful and present will make life feel richer and more meaningful. Take time to appreciate yourself. You might even uncover a hidden talent!

Green and red will likely bring good fortune for you this week, and be open to the opportunities they attract.

Luck will be on your side this week, especially if you explore something spiritual. Now’s a good time to pay a visit to a healer or a psychic. Learning about your energy or aura might bring you clarity and protection. Write down your thoughts and ideas, it may help you see how luck is quietly working in your life.

Yellow is your lucky colour this week, so let it inspire and guide you.

Your luck this week is tied to how you look and feel. Refresh your wardrobe, try a new hairstyle, or focus on self-care. Putting effort into your appearance will boost your confidence and attract good opportunities. Surprises are on the way, so get ready!

Brown and red are your lucky colours this week.

This week brings chances to grow your wealth and meet new people who can help you in the future. Focus on building your success step by step, and think about your long-term goals.

Jot down your plans or create a budget to stay on track. These small steps will help you make the most of your luck.

Colours like red and brown may bring fortune this week.