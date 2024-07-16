July 15-21, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Your fortune in love this week will facilitate catharsis and soul healing. If you're single, it's advised to take a step back from pursuing new romantic connections. Though it may seem counterintuitive, addressing emotional wounds from past relationships is crucial to clearing the path for genuine love to enter your life. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from July 15-21, 2024.(Freepik)

If you're in a relationship, an important conversation awaits that will significantly impact your love journey this week. For some, this conversation will be a hidden blessing. For others, it will serve as motivation to pursue dreams that ensure a bright future for your growing family. Embrace this blessing and witness the magic unfold!

Your love fortune this week brings a calm and tranquil vibe. If you're single, focus on self-care and enjoy pampering sessions outdoors. This will spark a transformation and elevate your attractiveness to new heights!

If you're in a relationship, this week's love luck will deepen your bond by revealing subtle yet brilliant aspects of each other's personalities that were previously unnoticed. For some, this revelation might occur after watching a movie together on the big screen, sparking endless conversations and connections.

You are inherently beautiful, just as you are. Embrace this truth, and your fortune in love will unfold almost magically. For those who are single, this luck will enhance all aspects of your life, as true readiness for love often comes when one is at peace with oneself and satisfied with one's life.

If you are in a relationship, your love fortune carries a mysterious element, possibly involving travel or a change in scenery. Feel free to embark on a spontaneous vacation (with your partner, of course!) or follow the signs that lead you on a thrilling adventure. It's bound to be an exciting journey!

Your love fortune this week is closely linked to education in some form. If you're a student, romance may blossom with classmates or study partners. You might also encounter love while socializing with peers, offering multiple avenues for this luck to manifest.

If you're already in a relationship, your love fortune revolves around food, particularly those you cook for out of love. Consider making a list and exploring new culinary adventures together as a special side quest in your relationship!

Your love fortune this week carries a touch of nostalgia and even hints at past life memories. If you're single, be open to unexpected encounters with someone who feels strangely familiar. This person may lead you closer to your true love in unexpected ways.

If you're in a relationship, your love fortune focuses on establishing healthy boundaries. It's important to maintain your individuality within the relationship and also to set boundaries with external influences, especially if family members are overly involved. Trust your instincts to navigate these dynamics effectively.

