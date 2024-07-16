Weekly Chinese Horoscope from July 15-21, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, your energy will flourish like a long-awaited flower. Your hard work is about to pay off, and it's time to celebrate the results! Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: July 21

In your love life, be honest while showing empathy for your partner's concerns and viewpoints. Every person brings something unique to a relationship, which is the charm of a new romance.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 19

Your social life might be quiet this week. Try to focus on introverted activities that allow you to rest, recharge, and find balance within yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

Patience is key in your career. Everything is progressing as it should, but it will take a bit more time to reach your goals.

This week has a magical feel to it, like something out of a movie or novel. Pay close attention, as you're entering an extraordinary phase of life.

Lucky Day in Love: July 20 & 21

In love, observe how your partner treats those around them, including friends and family. Also, be mindful of any red flags in their behaviour. These observations will reveal a lot about the long-term potential of your relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 19

Your social life will be amazing this week! Embrace spontaneity and enthusiasm as grand adventures await.

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

In your career, things will be relaxed and unfolding slowly. Let events take their course methodically; the time for celebrations will come later.

You are a power to be reckoned with. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise! If someone tries to mess with you, they will quickly face the consequences.

Lucky Day in Love: July 18

In love, consider taking a step back this week, whether you are single or in a relationship. Let your soul heal from old wounds so the past doesn't interfere with your present.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 15

Your social life reflects the same energy as your love life. Use this time to heal and release any burdens that are holding you back.

Lucky Day for Career: July 15

In your career, you are a light that brightens every place you go, even if others won't admit it. This week, you will also receive some light and positivity.

This week will be incredibly lucky for you! Embrace rabbit motifs and symbolism in your daily life to boost your luck in all areas.

Lucky Day in Love: July 15

In love, be gentle and kind. The more open and receptive you are, the easier it will be for your partner or date to impress you with their creativity and care.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 15

Be cautious of fake friends in your social circle. Stay alert and don’t ignore any red flags, as it never ends well for those who overlook them.

Lucky Day for Career: July 17

Your career energy is bold and beautiful this week. Express your ideas confidently, but remember to consider your audience.

You'll feel a mix of sadness and wisdom. If you feel drawn to explore ancient stories or talk to your elders to learn from them, follow that inclination.

Lucky Day in Love: July 17

In love, adopt a more traditional approach to expressing care and support. The answers you've been seeking will come to light.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 18 & 21

Be more outgoing than usual in your social life. New adventures and friendships are on the horizon!

Lucky Day for Career: July 21

In your career, focus on listening rather than speaking this week. Stay observant and continue to learn and grow.

This week brings a sweet and gentle energy. If you feel nostalgic, indulge in it, especially through food.

Lucky Day in Love: July 21

In love, use journaling to explore and heal old triggers. It may take time, but starting the process is essential for eventual healing.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 21

Be cautious of people who make you uneasy in your social life. Some of you might meet karmic partners from past lives, so stay alert.

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

In your career, the energy is subtle and slow. Be patient and trust the process; things will continue to fall into place.

You are beautiful inside and out. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise! Some of you might even experience a glow-up this week, especially with your hair.

Lucky Day in Love: July 18

In love, seek a partner who makes you feel safe and at home. While excitement can be thrilling, a lack of security can be detrimental to a relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 17 & 18

Your social life may be unpredictable this week. Some of you might prefer not to engage with others. Trust your heart and establish healthy boundaries.

Lucky Day for Career: July 17

In your career, unleash your creative side and show the world your creative genius. Good things are in store for you on this path.

This week, your energy is focused almost entirely on love. Prioritize your loved ones, whether romantic or platonic, and don't let energy vampires drain you.

Lucky Day in Love: July 18

Consider working with a therapist to heal old wounds. This will greatly improve your love life in the long run.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 19

Your social life isn't a priority this week. It might be better to take a step back from socializing and focus on yourself and finding balance.

Lucky Day for Career: July 20

In your career, focus on being a team player and avoid getting sidetracked by personal motives. This approach will lead to extraordinary success.

This week is all about embracing your inner fire and dazzling the world with your talents and energy.

Lucky Day in Love: July 20

In love, be your true self. Remember that self-love and self-respect make you shine from within, no matter the circumstances.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 20

Your social life might be unpredictable, especially if you attend a baby shower. Bringing a gift of food will always be appreciated.

Lucky Day for Career: July 21

In your professional realm, focus on the future by journaling your plans. Creating an outline with milestones can help guide your direction, even if the details change later.

This week brings sweet and beautiful energy. If you love sweets, get ready to enjoy some unexpected treats!

Lucky Day in Love: July 20

In love, you'll experience sweetness. Be open to it, as your partner or date will surprise you with something special.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 21

In your social life, you'll be the centre of attention if you trust yourself and exude self-confidence. Dress to impress!

Lucky Day for Career: July 21

Your work life will also be sweet this week. Keep progressing as you have been, and trust in the process of growth and evolution.

The energy this week has a sharp quality to it for you. Pay attention to red flags and acknowledge your feelings of anger. They will guide you on who to engage with and what to pull away from.

Lucky Day in Love: July 21

Your love life and career may intertwine this week, so be cautious of unwelcome advances. If you attend a work event with drinks, keep an eye on your beverages.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 21

In your social life, take time to assess the people around you. Consider whether they genuinely care about you or if there are other motives at play.

Lucky Day for Career: July 20 & 21

In your career, practice patience. Things are unfolding naturally, and the right course of action will become clear when the time is right.

The energy this week is overbearing and authoritative. It's important to establish firm boundaries and resist allowing others to control or manipulate your life.

Lucky Day in Love: July 20

In your romantic life, trust your instincts and gravitate towards those who deeply resonate with you. However, remain vigilant of any warning signs.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 20

There's no need to feel guilty about taking a step back from social activities. It's crucial for self-care to honor your inner need for rest and recovery.

Lucky Day for Career: July 18

At work, pay close attention to the people you interact with. Trust your intuition to guide you in making decisions.

(Disclaimer: It's recommended to consult with an astrology expert for personalised guidance).