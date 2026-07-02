July 2026: Why this could be one of the most powerful months in astrology, according to an expert

Many astrologers believe July 2026 marks the beginning of a significant astrological cycle. According to US astrologer Galit Raiman, several slow-moving planets are coming into an unusual alignment this month, making it an important period for reflection, personal growth, and long-term change.

Why July 2026 is known as one of the most powerful months in astrology, according to an expert (Pixabay)

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In a recent Instagram post, Raiman explains that the planetary movements taking shape in July are expected to influence the years ahead rather than bring sudden overnight changes. She believes the month sets the tone for a new phase that encourages people to reconnect with themselves.

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How do the rare planetary events of July affect your life?

{{^usCountry}} Raiman said Uranus, Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter begin forming a rare alignment during July. In astrology, these are known as outer planets because they spend years in the same sign. Their movements are often associated with broad life themes and gradual transformation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raiman said Uranus, Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter begin forming a rare alignment during July. In astrology, these are known as outer planets because they spend years in the same sign. Their movements are often associated with broad life themes and gradual transformation. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the astrologer, this combination signals the start of a new chapter rather than a single event. She says the energy of these planets will continue unfolding over the coming years.

Also Read July 2026 Horoscope: What to manifest during Mercury retrograde, Jupiter in Leo, and other key transits

July 2026 astrology predictions: Focus on healing and self-worth

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One of the main themes Raiman highlights for July is self-worth. She encourages people to examine the beliefs they hold about themselves and let go of emotional patterns that may no longer serve them.

She also says the month offers an opportunity to revisit unresolved experiences from the past. Looking at those situations with a fresh perspective may help people move forward with greater confidence and clarity.

Another theme, according to Raiman, is authenticity. She believes July supports honest communication, self-expression, and decisions that feel more aligned with personal values.

Why is July 2026 known as a powerful month?

According to astrologer Galit Raiman, from July 15 to July 25 is the most active period of the month. She says this is when the planetary alignments become exact, and their influence may feel stronger.

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According to her, people who have planets between 0 and 6 degrees of any zodiac sign could notice these energies more clearly. She says this may show up as important conversations, changes in direction, or a stronger desire to make meaningful life decisions.

Also Read July 2026: Seeing repeating numbers? Here's what a spiritual advisor says they could mean

Lunar Nodes in Aquarius and Leo: What this astrology shift means

Raiman also points to the Lunar Nodes moving into the Aquarius and Leo axis toward the end of July. In astrology, the Lunar Nodes are linked with life lessons and future direction.

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She says this shift encourages people to recognise their individual strengths while also thinking about how those strengths can benefit others. According to Raiman, it is a reminder to balance personal ambitions with a sense of purpose and contribution.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an expert's interpretation shared on social media. Readers are advised to seek professional help for personal guidance and predictions.