July 2026 Horoscope: What to manifest during Mercury retrograde, Jupiter in Leo, and other key transits

July brings a chance to pause, reflect and set meaningful intentions before the second half of the year picks up speed. According to a US-based astrologer astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula: Spiritual Guidance Space, Polina Arutiunian, this is less about chasing new beginnings and more about creating a strong foundation for what's ahead. Read your July manifestation based on the astrological events.

Several major planetary shifts shape the month. Mercury retrograde encourages reflection, Venus in Virgo highlights healthy routines, Jupiter in Leo inspires confidence and creativity, and the lunar nodes begin a new cycle that focuses on the future. Whether you're manifesting love, career success or inner peace, July offers opportunities to align your intentions with these cosmic changes.

Also Read Strawberry Moon, Mercury Retrograde, Jupiter in Leo and Mars in Gemini bring major shifts, according to an astrologer

Mercury retrograde in Cancer 2026 Until July 23, Mercury retrograde moves through Cancer, drawing attention to home, family and emotional well-being.

Instead of rushing into something new, Arutiunian suggests using this period to resolve unfinished matters.

As she explains, "Mercury Retrograde doesn't so much open new doors as it does lead us back to those that haven't yet been completely closed."

She recommends focusing on healing and emotional balance with affirmations such as:

"I let go of the past that no longer aligns with my growth."*

"I create a space of safety, love, and inner peace for myself."*

“I easily bring unfinished business to a close and make room for the new.” North Node in Aquarius 2026 Beginning July 26, the North Node moves into Aquarius, marking one of the year's biggest astrological changes.

Arutiunian believes this transit encourages collaboration, innovation and building meaningful communities.

Her suggested manifestations include:

"I easily find people with whom I can create something greater together."

"I am open to new opportunities, technologies, and modern solutions."

"I follow a path that aligns with my true purpose." South Node in Leo 2026 At the same time, the South Node enters Leo, encouraging people to release old habits tied to seeking approval or external validation.

She recommends these affirmations:

"I easily let go of the need to prove my worth to others."

"I allow myself to be myself regardless of others' judgments."

"I let go of old roles that no longer align with my personal growth." Jupiter in Leo July 2026 Throughout July, Jupiter remains in Leo, encouraging confidence, creativity and self-expression. According to Arutiunian, this is a good time to pursue goals that require visibility, leadership or personal growth.

She suggests these affirmations:

"I boldly showcase my talents and allow myself to stand out."*

"I attract opportunities that help me scale my ideas."*

"I confidently claim my space and am not afraid to shine."* Venus in Virgo July 2026 Starting July 9, Venus enters Virgo, shifting the focus from big dreams to everyday routines.

Arutiunian says this transit supports financial discipline, wellness and creating systems that help long-term goals become reality.

She recommends repeating:

* *"I easily create a system that supports my big goals."*

* *"Every day, I take small steps that lead me to abundance."*

* *"I take care of my health, my body, and my inner balance."*

Disclaimer: This article is based on experts' interpretations. HT claims no authority over the predictions.