Khappar Yoga 2026: Astrologers warn some zodiac signs may face challenges from May 1 to June 29

May 2026 brings both auspicious and inauspicious muhrats for zodiac signs, as several powerful planetary combinations are forming this month. While some planetary alignments, such as Budhaditya, Ruchaka, and Malviya Rajyoga, are considered highly auspicious, another combination, Khappar Yoga, may also influence this month.

Khabbar Yoga 2026 most affected zodiac signs.(Freepik)

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According to Vedic astrology, Khappar Yoga became active on May 1, 2026 and will remain in effect until June 29, 2026. This nearly two-month period is believed to bring certain challenges for some zodiac signs, particularly in different aspects of life.

Also Read Weekly Panchang for April 26-May 1, 2025: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

What is Khappar Yoga?

According to astrology experts, Khappar Yoga forms when strong planetary influences from Mars, Saturn, the Sun, and Rahu create a difficult or unbalanced alignment. Such combinations may bring negative energy, making certain periods feel more demanding.

Astrologers also predict that this yoga becomes stronger under specific conditions, such as when a month contains five Tuesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays, or when important celestial events occur on the same day.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2026, the effect of this yoga will grow stronger, as Somvati Amavasya and Mithun Sankranti are expected to occur on June 15, 2026 creating a rare astrology event of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2026, the effect of this yoga will grow stronger, as Somvati Amavasya and Mithun Sankranti are expected to occur on June 15, 2026 creating a rare astrology event of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} People born under Gemini may experience increased mental pressure during this period. Small issues could feel overwhelming, and rushing into decisions might lead to unnecessary complications. It may also be wise to be cautious while handling financial matters. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People born under Gemini may experience increased mental pressure during this period. Small issues could feel overwhelming, and rushing into decisions might lead to unnecessary complications. It may also be wise to be cautious while handling financial matters. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

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For Virgo, health could become a concern. Astrologers advise paying attention to well-being and avoiding sharing important plans or confidential information too openly, as misunderstandings or rivalry could arise.

Also Read Buddha Purnima 2026: Why the May full moon is considered an auspicious day, according to Sadhguru

Those with the Capricorn sign might face some stress in the workplace. Differences of opinion with colleagues or misunderstandings at work are possible. Staying calm and handling situations patiently could help resolve conflicts more easily.

Pisces individuals may notice minor tensions in personal or family relationships. Carefully managing emotions and avoiding unnecessary arguments may help maintain harmony during this period.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Hindustan Times does not confirm the accuracy of these predictions.

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