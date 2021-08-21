Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

People under this sign are ruled by the Sun and their element is fire, making them warm, passionate and dynamic. These positive traits will prove a great asset in negotiating the day, especially on the professional front.

Leo Finance Today

If you have faced losses due to stocks crashing in a neighbouring country, then be rest assured that you will make up those losses. Some of you will profit by investing in property. A get-rich-quick scheme may look attractive but may make you lose money, so be wary of investing in it.

Leo Family Today

You will remain satisfied throughout life, if you remain optimistic and a firm believer in destiny. A family youngster is likely to win laurels in a team sporting event. With markets opening up, some of you may go in for a wardrobe change. Meeting a schoolmate of yesteryear is indicated today.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to impress your superiors with your zest for life and dedication towards your profession. Those associated with movies or music may find more and better work coming their way. A course that you are contemplating will help upgrade your skills, so go for it.

Leo Health Today

You hate losing and this belief gets firmer when it is the question of your weight!So, eat right and exercise. Some of you may take special training to develop stamina and endurance to participate in endurance sports. Nutritionists and dietitians will prove the best guides for suggesting the most suitable diet to remain in shape.

Leo Love Life Today

A committed relationship with the one you love will certainly culminate in marriage. Some of you are likely to choose your favourite theme for your dream wedding. An outing with lover planned for today may have to be deferred due to his/ her busy office schedule, so pend it for some other day.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Silver Grey





Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874