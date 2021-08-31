Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 31

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are ready for your next growth phase because of the planetary alignment today. At this moment, today's focus will enable you to take the lead. When you practice yoga daily, it will help Leo to make the most of just anything. The time runs by quickly, so don't let yourself miss out!

Leo Finance Today

The time offers you a wonderful mix of energies as you decide about your next business or financial step. An especially loving and harmonious mix of characteristics attracts other people toward you. Plan ahead and go for it because the universe will support your efforts. Your career requires some maintenance now.

Leo Family Today

It is possible that your friends will make you an offer today that you don't want to accept. Rather than follow their advice, trust your intuition, and make up your own mind. It may appear unusual at first. Look it over in-depth, but don't lower the quality level. When new opportunities arise, it will rekindle your enthusiasm for life.

Leo Career Today

You will communicate clearly and concisely with the team members. A little effort on your part will enable you to get your point across. Make phone calls, write reports, and send e-mails. You communicate well with every kind of media.

Leo Health Today

You will feel super energetic and fresh today. Your health is at its best. Today you can try some new set of exercises or even yoga. The results will definitely be surprising and exciting. Drink plenty of water as you start your training session.

Leo Love Life Today

It's totally unfair when it comes to love and war, but as they say, all is fair in love and war. Sometimes we find it difficult to fully credit our significant other's contributions to a positive outcome. We are proud that everything came to fruition as a result of our efforts. Do your best to give credit where it is required. Also, when you are not right, accept it with humility as you are generous Leo. This will be an onset of a fresh relationship together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874