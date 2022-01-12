Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 12: Your patience will bear fruit today

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Leo, you have a heart of gold. Sometimes it is hard for people to understand your push. When all you want is for them to be a better version of themselves. You can come across as being authoritative hence you need to deal with people accordingly. Not everyone deserves your helping hand and attention. You have a list of people to support and focus on them.

Leo Finance Today

Today, a new source of income can also spring up, which is probably to grow your profits. However, you want to preserve your costs in tests or it may lead you right into debt. You might also have to conflict to balance your profits and fees.

Leo Family Today

Dear Leo, a few of you may be facing some issues with ancestral property. It is possible to have fights at home due to the same. It is advised to stay calm and let others speak. You should remain quiet until you are asked to speak. It is better to handle the situation by staying quiet only.

Leo Career Today

On the career side, your superb performance is likely to impress your bosses. You can be given international work opportunities today. This is a beneficial time for children to make a perfect career in their chosen fields.

Leo Health Today

Your patience will get the fruit today. You are likely to get compliments from people around you for maintaining yourself well. Everyone would like to know the reasons behind your healthy body and sound mind.

Leo Love Life Today

People who are in relationships may go for a long drive today. Your partner may give you a surprise that will make you emotional and you both have a good evening together. Singles can expect an unexpected evening with the opposite sex and this could be a memorable evening.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

