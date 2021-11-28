Leo Daily Horoscope for November 28: Keep your love expectations low

LEO (Jul 22- Aug 23)

You are known to be born with qualities like creativity, passionate, generous and kind hearted. But at times, many of your good qualities are taken for a toll because people perceive you as someone dominating and authoritative. Today is a day to unleash your true Leo side, and what makes you more like a lion. Make the most of the day by exploring all the opportunities that are brought to you. Follow simple technique and don’t fret about what others are thinking about you.

Leo Finance Today

While doing monetary transactions, especially big amount ones, stay a little precautious and don’t indulge in spending heavy on unnecessary expenses. Also, avoid investing in your money in some big asset. However, planning to invest in for future will be fruitful.

Leo Family Today

You will meet a close knit relative today. And there is a possibility that you will have to travel intercity to see someone in ill health in your extended family. Rest, at domestic front, everything seems to be calm and poised. Your spouse or partner will have your undue attention for being extra sweet today.

Leo Career Today

You are expected to complete some challenging yet not so promising tasks at work. Be your best and don’t panic with the extra work pressure. If you are a student, you may face a little difficulty in memorizing some important chapters. But, overall you will be acknowledged for your hard work and efforts.

Leo Love Life Today

Love is in the air for you! Romance is oozing from every corner. Sure, it is not Valentine’s Day, but for you, it could be today. Your partner is in full mood to freely express what they feel for you and will be amazed to see their romantic side. You can also plan a romantic date to make the most of the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Electric Blue

