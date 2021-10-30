Leo Daily Horoscope for October 30: It’s a promising phase for you

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a promising phase for you, indicating the dawn of a new period of growth and prosperity. Enjoy this mood of boundless energy but don't throw caution to the wind. Now is the time to count your gains and consolidate your power. You will possess strong communication skills and will be able to impress everyone around you. You are likely to be in a sociable mood, ready to network with those who can help you professionally and personally. A close friend will lend strong support which will help you to achieve your goals. Be ambitious but don't let greed cloud your vision. Take a deep breath today and determine what you really want to accomplish. You may purchase a new vehicle and initiate financial transactions relating to real estate. A change of residence is likely for those new to the city.

Leo Finance Today

Though investing opportunities coming your way may appear bright for your business, committing money and starting a new line of work is something you should stay away from. Someone's suggestion for investing money needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Leo Family Today

You are likely to enjoy a happy and healthy atmosphere at home and your family will be supportive of the ventures you may undertake today. Those of marriageable age and looking for an arranged match will find the right mate shortly.

Leo Career Today

Bagging a good job with an impressive salary package is a strong possibility. You will remain career-oriented and will deepen your involvement towards your career goals. Those in the IT industry are likely to receive new job opportunities.

Leo Health Today

Today, you will be in good health if you take the right precautions and exercise moderation in all aspects of life. Do not overload yourself with work else it may have severe repercussions on your health.

Leo Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to pay attention to your partner's needs throughout the day and come up with the most innovative methods to please your significant other. There are chances that you might encounter someone interesting and even leave a good impression because of your outgoing nature.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

