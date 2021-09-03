Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Charts have some financial advice for you

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You are strong-willed and ambitious and love to spend time in the company of likeminded people. You become the focus of attention on your social front wherever you go; but sometimes you tend to border towards self-centeredness. You command respect and are a born leader. You go out of your way to help others, which sometimes does not go in your favour. Set your limit and carry out your duties and responsibilities without fear. Stay away from your over-confidence and stubborn nature to succeed in life. It is very likely that students’ application for further studies in a foreign university will get accepted.

Leo Finance Today

It will be a mixed day for you as far as your financial front is concerned. You will get many opportunities to experiment in business ventures, but do not invest your money unless you are very sure of the nature of schemes. There will be an increase in bank balance but your spendthrift attitude is likely to bring losses.

Leo Family Today

Some of the youngsters might be required to travel to a faraway city for jobs. This may upset your family atmosphere, disheartening your parents and siblings. Health of an elder might also be a cause of concern for some of you.

Leo Career Today

On the work front, your seniors and bosses will be receptive to your new ideas, which are likely to be implemented, bringing in profits for the organization. Your subordinates will look up to you, giving you more creative satisfaction to try out new things.

Leo Health Today

Your health will remain fine and those recuperating from long-term diseases will find themselves getting back on track steadily. You will experience a state of wellbeing as your physical and mental health start improving, keeping you relaxed and rejuvenated.

Leo Love Life Today

Singles will be lucky as love will come knocking into your lives. You will find someone special, whose company will not only be reassuring and calming but you will also find yourselves feeling comfortable in the new romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874