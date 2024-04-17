Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts these hurdles at workplace

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, consider communication in the love affair to settle the troubles. Consider communication in the love affair to settle the troubles. You may require more focus on the job. Handle both wealth and health with more attention. A peaceful and happy love life is the highlight of the day. Today, you may feel content at the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: You may require more focus on the job.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Single Leos may come across someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may propose to express your feelings without inhibition. There are chances of arguments and ego clashes that can take up happiness from your life. You may reunite with your ex-lover but make sure this does not impact your married life. You may also come out of a toxic affair that gives more harm than happiness.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Leos require more focus on the job today. Some IT professionals and well as designers will have to rework a project as the client will not be happy with the end product. This may drain your morale but ensure you handle this crisis with confidence. Be cautious to not annoy the management. For business people, innovative ideas will work out. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Take the steps to settle the monetary issues. The return from a previous investment may not be as good as per the expectation. However, things will change as the day progresses. Entrepreneurs will receive funds from promoters in the second half of the day. You may also get into a monetary dispute involving a sibling. Some Leos will try their fortune in speculative business that will prove to be successful.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you start the day with light exercise. Walk or jog for 20 minutes to stay energetic. You may even do yoga to rejuvenate. Some Leos will develop pain in joints today and seniors may also have sleep- related issues that require natural remedies. Those who have a diabetes history need to control their diet. Include more nuts, fruits, and vegetables, and cut down on sugar and oil. Females who are pregnant need to be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)