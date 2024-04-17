 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts these hurdles at workplace | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts these hurdles at workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. A peaceful and happy love life is the highlight of the day.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, consider communication in the love affair to settle the troubles.

Consider communication in the love affair to settle the troubles. You may require more focus on the job. Handle both wealth and health with more attention. A peaceful and happy love life is the highlight of the day. Today, you may feel content at the office. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: You may require more focus on the job.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: You may require more focus on the job.

 

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Single Leos may come across someone special today. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may propose to express your feelings without inhibition. There are chances of arguments and ego clashes that can take up happiness from your life. You may reunite with your ex-lover but make sure this does not impact your married life. You may also come out of a toxic affair that gives more harm than happiness.

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Leos require more focus on the job today. Some IT professionals and well as designers will have to rework a project as the client will not be happy with the end product. This may drain your morale but ensure you handle this crisis with confidence. Be cautious to not annoy the management. For business people, innovative ideas will work out. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf.

 

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Take the steps to settle the monetary issues. The return from a previous investment may not be as good as per the expectation. However, things will change as the day progresses. Entrepreneurs will receive funds from promoters in the second half of the day. You may also get into a monetary dispute involving a sibling. Some Leos will try their fortune in speculative business that will prove to be successful.

 

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you start the day with light exercise. Walk or jog for 20 minutes to stay energetic. You may even do yoga to rejuvenate. Some Leos will develop pain in joints today and seniors may also have sleep- related issues that require natural remedies. Those who have a diabetes history need to control their diet. Include more nuts, fruits, and vegetables, and cut down on sugar and oil. Females who are pregnant need to be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  •  Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  •  Symbol: Lion
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Heart & Spine
  •  Sign Ruler: Sun
  •  Lucky Day: Sunday
  •  Lucky Color: Golden
  •  Lucky Number: 19
  •  Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts these hurdles at workplace
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On