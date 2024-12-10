Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024 predicts a great day in terms of love

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a positive vibe around Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. Do not take the official pressure personally and confirm you achieve the official targets today.

Have a great day in terms of love and work. Consider safe investments and ensure you meet the deadlines at work today. Health is also good.

Be a caring lover and resolve the existing tremors with care. Do not take the official pressure personally and confirm you achieve the official targets today. Wealth will come in and health will also be intact.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Devote more time for the lover and have more open communication. Some females will take the help of an outsider including a sibling to troubleshoot issues in the love life. Stay away from arguments on frivolous topics which may lead to unhealthy situations. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life and it is important to stay away from it. Married natives can consider expanding their families. Some lovers will be romantic but will have issues with the lack of response from their partner.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

There will be minor professional issues and it is vital that you handle them without impacting productivity. Your commitment is crucial in teamwork. Be realistic while taking up new responsibilities. When you are assigned a new role, give a convincing date for the completion as this would save you from later embarrassment. Some Leos will develop ego-related issues with the seniors today and this may create ruckus. Do not hesitate to give suggestions at team meetings. Those who are in the notice period will see new opportunities waiting.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, some females will develop issues with siblings over the property. It is good to settle all financial issues before the day ends. You are also good at planning a vacation abroad and booking flight tickets along with hotel reservations. Traders will see good returns and businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a good lifestyle. Start the day early with exercise. There can be pain in joints and seniors may require consulting a doctor. You may have stomach-related issues that need immediate attention. Some Leos will also develop viral fever, sore throat, or migraine. You may also quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)