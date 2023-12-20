close_game
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts a successful venture

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 20, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Dec 20, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Embrace a new relationship today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you

Your romantic life is packed with fun today while professional success is your companion. Financially you are good and health is also not a concern today.

Leo Daily Horoscope for December 20, 2023: Both health and wealth are positive.
Stay happy in the love life and observe happiness inside. Be committed to the job and you will see prospects to grow. Both health and wealth are positive.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Embrace a new relationship today. Single Leos may find an interesting person while traveling, at an office event, or while at a family function. As the stars of romance are stronger today, you may confidently propose and get a positive response. Those who are in a relationship must stay away from arguments and ego clashes to avoid unnecessary challenges. Give your partner the space to decide things. Give respect and care and you can expect the same in return.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are happy to take up new roles at the workplace. The productivity may not be as good as expected and this may annoy the seniors. Be vigilant as some co-workers may conspire against you. Do not lose your temper at the workplace, especially in the team meetings as you will be in danger. . Some clients may have queries and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

More wealth will come in today and this will also help you make smart financial decisions. Businessmen will have no shortage of funds today, easing business procedures. Long-term investments are good options today. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some Leos will also be good in speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while driving at night. The horoscope predicts a minor accident and you should also avoid hilly terrains while it is raining. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude. Pregnant ladies, you ought to be careful with your baby bump. Some Leos may have pain at joints or will also develop rashes on the skin which will need medical attention.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

