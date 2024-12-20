Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts good investment

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to rule Spread happiness around and ensure the lover is in good spirits. Make the professional life productive. Financially you are stronger and your health is also good. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Spread happiness around and ensure the lover is in good spirits.

Lovers require spending more time together Management would recognize your professional skills. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Single females may invite attention and may also receive proposals today. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back and this can be a pleasant moment. Do not indulge in an extramarital relationship as this may seriously damage the marital life. Be sensible in arguments and never lose patience as you need to control the damage before things go out of hand. The newly married natives will find the day to be engaging. The two of you would complement each other, and the day would bring many positive events.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will have a positive outcome. The second part of the day is good to launch new ideas and project managers can confidently present a concept to the client. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Government employees can expect a location change. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Academicians, botanists, media persons, and creative persons should be careful as seniors may not be happy with their performance today. You can also expect a rise today in salary.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Keep your financial status updated. You may require spending for medical emergencies within the family. Some Leos will get into monetary disputes with siblings or friends. The first part of the day is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. There will be an extra source of income which will benefit in needy times. Prosperity will permit smart monetary decisions today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid junk food today and ensure you get proper exercise. There can be minor breathing issues but this would only be amongst those who have asthma issues. Quit smoking and stay away from adventure sports today. Those who have kidney ailments may develop complications today and it is good to consult a doctor immediately.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)