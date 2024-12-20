Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts good investment

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 20, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to rule

Spread happiness around and ensure the lover is in good spirits. Make the professional life productive. Financially you are stronger and your health is also good.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Spread happiness around and ensure the lover is in good spirits.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024: Spread happiness around and ensure the lover is in good spirits.

Lovers require spending more time together Management would recognize your professional skills. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Single females may invite attention and may also receive proposals today. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back and this can be a pleasant moment. Do not indulge in an extramarital relationship as this may seriously damage the marital life. Be sensible in arguments and never lose patience as you need to control the damage before things go out of hand. The newly married natives will find the day to be engaging. The two of you would complement each other, and the day would bring many positive events.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will have a positive outcome. The second part of the day is good to launch new ideas and project managers can confidently present a concept to the client. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Government employees can expect a location change. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Academicians, botanists, media persons, and creative persons should be careful as seniors may not be happy with their performance today. You can also expect a rise today in salary.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Keep your financial status updated. You may require spending for medical emergencies within the family. Some Leos will get into monetary disputes with siblings or friends. The first part of the day is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. There will be an extra source of income which will benefit in needy times. Prosperity will permit smart monetary decisions today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid junk food today and ensure you get proper exercise. There can be minor breathing issues but this would only be amongst those who have asthma issues. Quit smoking and stay away from adventure sports today. Those who have kidney ailments may develop complications today and it is good to consult a doctor immediately.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On