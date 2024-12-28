Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts health at your side

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a happy bird today Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: No major medical issues exist and health is also fine today.

Have a happy love life and ensure you are productive at work today. Look for smart investments for a prosperous tomorrow. Health will be at your side.

Keep the pressure in the personal life under wraps. Take up new tasks in the office to prove your mettle. No major medical issues exist and health is also fine today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to fix a date and you may also propose to get a positive response. Express your feelings and this will help you cool down the emotions. Your caring attitude will be a major factor in the love affair. Shower both affection and care and watch how they change the relationship. Single Leos will be fortunate to fall in love. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with office politics and you must be careful to avoid arguments. Be innovative at team meetings but do not be emotional while having disagreements. This can impact your professionalism. Update the profile on a job portal and expect interview calls. You will receive them before the day ends. Architects, civil engineers, designers, SEO persons, animators, and automobile engineers will prove their potential today. Businessmen can be serious about taking the trade to new territories.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

A previous investment will bring in a good return. This will help you buy electronic appliances or furniture. Some Leos will pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may also inherit a part of the family property while female Leos will be happy to try the fortune in the stock market. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Do not let mental stress impact your health. Some females will have skin-related issues while Leos will also develop oral health issues. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful while driving at night. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages as they cause problems on the health front.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)