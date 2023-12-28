Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2023 predicts financial risks
Read Leo daily horoscope for Dec 28, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. You may start the day with mild exercise.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know where to draw the boundary
Catch up with the best moments of love today. Ensure you give the best at the office. Financially you are good today but have control over the expenditure.
Your love life is one of the best today. Settle the troubles in the office and also enjoy good health. While financially you are good, have control over the expenditure.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
You are fortunate today in terms of love. All the past troubles will be settled and there will be some bright and pleasant moments. Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the partner. Married females may develop friction within the family. This needs to be settled through open communication with the spouse. You need to have a little control of your anger and temperament as that would be helpful to drive you to lead a good relationship.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Be careful at the workplace to not get into arguments with coworkers. This can negatively impact the performance. You will see promotions and appraisals. Despite challenges at the workplace, you will be successful in attaining your professional goals. Handle all assigned tasks to ensure you obtain positive results. You may also succeed in making higher contacts that may help you succeed in your professional life. Job seekers can update their resume on a job portal and interview calls will come within hours.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Though you will see a good inflow of money today, it is wise to have control over the expenses. Avoid large-scale investments and stay away from monetary disputes within the family. Entrepreneurs will see funds from abroad and your clients will also pump in foreign currency for new expansions. Today, you will also be able to pay off loans or EMIs.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
You may start the day with mild exercise. Yoga or meditation will help you stay energetic throughout the day. Though no major ailments will harm you, it is good to be careful about breathing issues and accidents. Leos with heart-related problems must avoid heavy exercise and adventure sports today. Drink plenty of water and also consume more proteins and vitamins.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857