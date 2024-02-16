 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024 predicts positive news for students | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024 predicts positive news for students

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 16, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for February 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a great day where you spend happy moments with your lover.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torch bearer of change today

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024. Your romantic life will be good throughout the day.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 16, 2024. Your romantic life will be good throughout the day.

Have a great day where you spend happy moments with your lover. Take up new professional responsibilities. Both your health and wealth are also good today.

You may find new love today. Receive the best results at the office. Put in efforts to make smart financial decisions. No major health issue will also trouble you today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your romantic life will be good throughout the day. Give an ear to the partner and stay away from confrontation and arguments today to convert a romantic relationship to a married life. Some Leos will plan a romantic dinner or a late-night drive. Surprise the lover with gifts. Single Leos will find love today and as the starts of romance are stronger, can propose to get a positive response. Today is good to conceive and female Leos can seriously think about expanding the family.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into banking, academics, law, engineering, and administration will have a tight schedule today. Be confident at meetings and present your opinion without apprehension. Stay away from office politics and ensure you stay in the good book of management. Some Leos can expect a change in their position. Traders may develop minor issues with the authorities and this will require immediate settlement. Students waiting for admission to a foreign university will see positive news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Financial success comes with opportunities to invest in the stock market, trading, and speculative business. You will see success in business expansions. You may also consider buying a vehicle or jewelry today. Some Leos will require financial help for a marriage within the family. Some businessmen will also expand their trade to foreign territories. Students at universities will need finance to pay the tuition fees.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You will be happy to know that no major health issue will trouble you today. Spend more time with family or friends. You need to drink plenty of water today as this will keep you healthy. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Seniors should avoid walking on wet surfaces. Leos should also be careful to skip both alcohol and tobacco today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

