Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts stars favouring you

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in instincts Have a productive love life today. You will also deliver the best results in the office. Both your health and wealth will also give you good moments. Check for more. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: Have a productive love life today.

Be sincere in your love life and you’ll see the impact. New tasks are new opportunities to prove your mettle. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

There will be minor tremors in the love life and you should also be ready to settle them before the day ends. A lover can be sensitive and you need to understand it. Be a patient listener and also support the partner in both personal and professional endeavors. Those who have already tied the knot will be happy to know that your parents will be supporting you with both cash and affection. Some Leos will get into office romance which can be disastrous for a married native.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No major issue will come up at the job. Your seniors will appreciate your efforts and will also assign new tasks that may keep you busy. Some Leos will face troubles in the form of office politics. Some jobs would require you to spend long hours even after the office at the workstation. Businessmen will be happy to find new sources to raise funds. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the day is a good option.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You will see money flowing in from different sources. A previous investment can bring you a good return. You are good to repay all pending dues including a bank loan. A friend will need financial support and you may provide that. You may resolve a financial dispute today which will ensure mental peace and prosperity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health crisis will impact the day. Some Leos will develop cough-related issues and viral fever. Children may have oral health issues that will need medical care. You should stay away from negative thoughts and also maintain a proper work-life balance today. Drink plenty of water and do not skip the medicines today. Libras who have a plan to quit tobacco can pick today for it.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

