Leo Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Minor productivity issues may be there

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on discipline Enjoy a love life with more creative moments today. Office life is creative, and you should also be careful about expenditure on luxury items today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Look for options to stay happy in love life. Your official challenges will be stronger, but you will resolve them. Both finance and health are on your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about the attitude in the love affair. You must be a good listener today. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper, and this may also create issues in your love life. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship. You may meet your ex-partner today, and the chances of rekindling the past life are high. However, married natives must stay away from this as it may impact their married life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep the track record at work clean. Minor productivity issues may be there, and this may invite the ire of the seniors. Some females will be victims of office politics. Those who are in the marketing and sales domains will have a busy schedule today. Focus on the tasks assigned at the office and do not fall prey to office gossip. A project may fail to impress the client, and you may require reworking it.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Females will be successful in inheriting a family property. You may also confidently donate money to charity, or you can help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. Professionals will have money for luxury and home appliances. But do not invest in the speculative business. Avoid financial transactions with strangers today, especially while travelling. Seniors may also consider dividing the wealth among children.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Keep the office pressure outside the home and ensure you spend more time with the family in the evening. This will keep you more relaxed. Females should be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen. Children should be careful while playing in the evening. Some seniors will have oral health issues in the first part of the day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)