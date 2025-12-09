Leo Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: A word or statement may cause tremors, and this may even lead to a breakup

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No storm upsets you Settle the differences in the love affair today. Overcome professional challenges and be productive at the workplace. Pay attention to your health today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be fair in the love affair today. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform the best in your career. Utilize the opportunities to prove your mettle. Monetary status is perfect today, but health can give you a rough day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more communication. You should also spare the love affair from possessiveness, which will lead to happiness. A word or statement may cause tremors, and this may even lead to a breakup. Avoid disputes of all sorts today, and also plan a romantic outdoor dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Single natives will also find a new person entering their lives today. Married females must take steps to keep the family of their spouse happy.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new assignments today. The target will be tight, and you need to work tirelessly today to achieve the goal. Those who are into designing animation, copywriting, publishing, and visual arts may see a tight schedule. IT, healthcare, hospitality, civil engineering, automobile, and sales professionals will see opportunities broad. Students appearing for examinations will be successful. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry and vehicles. You may plan a foreign trip, and the funds permit that. You can take the initiative to invest in mutual funds today, but avoid both stock and speculative business. The long-pending dues will be paid, and you may also receive a personal loan, which will be especially helpful for businessmen.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there. You should be careful about the pain in your joints. Ensure your diet is rich in proteins and nutrients. Pregnant females should not take part in adventurous activities and should also carry medicines while travelling. It is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Seniors should be careful while using the wet floor. There will also be sleep-related issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

