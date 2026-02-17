Edit Profile
    Leo Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Be cool at office meetings and do not point fingers at workers

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Avoid monetary or property-related discussions with siblings in the first part of the day.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle issues with an open mind

    You are emotional, but do not let it break you in your love life. Ensure you take up new challenges at the workplace, and you also require smart financial handling.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Consider all positive ways to tackle the issues in the relationship. Your office life will be productive. Handle financial affairs smartly. No major illness will trouble you as well.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Be diplomatic while discussing personal problems with your lover. Stick to your opinion, but do not force it on the partner. It is good to spend more time with the lover. You may also surprise the lover with gifts. Some female natives will see an ex-lover playing an active role in their life, but this will impact their existing relationship today. Married natives will need to maintain a cordial relationship with their in-laws. Single male natives will also be successful in finding new love today.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Your sincerity will be questioned at the workplace. This may upset you, and there will also be instances where you may lose your temper, which will lead to untoward incidents. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be more careful while making the final statement. Be cool at office meetings and do not point fingers at workers. Your positive attitude while dealing with international clients will help you succeed in winning contracts. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    There will be financial success today, and this will help you make smart investments in the stock market. Today is a good day to invest in the stock market. Avoid monetary or property-related discussions with siblings in the first part of the day. Your family may also have a celebration where you need to contribute. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, and logistics will see funds coming in through promoters and partners.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Keep a watch on your lifestyle today. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. You may join a gym or yoga class today. It is good to stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Minor children may develop bruises while playing, but they will not be serious. Avoid alcohol, especially while driving today.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

