Leo Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Be cool at office meetings and do not point fingers at workers

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle issues with an open mind You are emotional, but do not let it break you in your love life. Ensure you take up new challenges at the workplace, and you also require smart financial handling. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider all positive ways to tackle the issues in the relationship. Your office life will be productive. Handle financial affairs smartly. No major illness will trouble you as well.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Be diplomatic while discussing personal problems with your lover. Stick to your opinion, but do not force it on the partner. It is good to spend more time with the lover. You may also surprise the lover with gifts. Some female natives will see an ex-lover playing an active role in their life, but this will impact their existing relationship today. Married natives will need to maintain a cordial relationship with their in-laws. Single male natives will also be successful in finding new love today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Your sincerity will be questioned at the workplace. This may upset you, and there will also be instances where you may lose your temper, which will lead to untoward incidents. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be more careful while making the final statement. Be cool at office meetings and do not point fingers at workers. Your positive attitude while dealing with international clients will help you succeed in winning contracts. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings.

Leo Money Horoscope Today There will be financial success today, and this will help you make smart investments in the stock market. Today is a good day to invest in the stock market. Avoid monetary or property-related discussions with siblings in the first part of the day. Your family may also have a celebration where you need to contribute. Businessmen handling electronics, textiles, and logistics will see funds coming in through promoters and partners.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Keep a watch on your lifestyle today. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. You may join a gym or yoga class today. It is good to stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. Minor children may develop bruises while playing, but they will not be serious. Avoid alcohol, especially while driving today.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)