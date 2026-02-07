Edit Profile
    Leo Horoscope Today for February 7, 2026: Avoid controversies at the office

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is also good to express the feeling to the crush, as the response will be positive.

    Published on: Feb 07, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, bid farewell to failures

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    No major love-related trouble will disturb the day. Avoid controversies at the office, and you will also handle wealth carefully today. Health has minor issues.

    Take steps to keep the love affair alive. Overcome the stress at work through a disciplined lifestyle. You are good at finance. Pay attention to your health.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Handle the love affair with care. Be sensitive to the needs of your partner. Despite opposition from seniors at home, your partner will be stubborn to start a new life with you, and you will feel happy and excited at the same time. Be careful about the intervention of a third person in a love affair today. Some females will also prefer coming out of a toxic love affair today. The second part of the day is also good to express the feeling to the crush, as the response will be positive.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Stay disciplined at the workplace. This will work out in crucial projects today. Always be positive in attitude and show confidence in team meetings and interactions. Do not pick a fight with anyone, especially someone senior in the office. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Your negotiation skills will work out in handling foreign clients. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect positive news.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Have a great day in terms of wealth. Despite hiccups in the payments, businessmen will see good returns, while female natives will also succeed in clearing all pending dues. It is crucial to have control over the expenditure today. A few senior natives may suffer from health issues, which you will need to spend on medical expenses.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Some illnesses, including viral fever, throat infection, or digestive issues, may impact daily life, but they will not be serious. Ensure you take all medicines on time and do not take risks that may impact your physical health. It is good to be careful while handling heavy objects today. Serious may have issues with joints, especially knees. Consult a doctor when the pain is unbearable.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

