Leo Horoscope Today for February 7, 2026: Avoid controversies at the office

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, bid farewell to failures Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

No major love-related trouble will disturb the day. Avoid controversies at the office, and you will also handle wealth carefully today. Health has minor issues.

Take steps to keep the love affair alive. Overcome the stress at work through a disciplined lifestyle. You are good at finance. Pay attention to your health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Handle the love affair with care. Be sensitive to the needs of your partner. Despite opposition from seniors at home, your partner will be stubborn to start a new life with you, and you will feel happy and excited at the same time. Be careful about the intervention of a third person in a love affair today. Some females will also prefer coming out of a toxic love affair today. The second part of the day is also good to express the feeling to the crush, as the response will be positive.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Stay disciplined at the workplace. This will work out in crucial projects today. Always be positive in attitude and show confidence in team meetings and interactions. Do not pick a fight with anyone, especially someone senior in the office. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Your negotiation skills will work out in handling foreign clients. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect positive news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Have a great day in terms of wealth. Despite hiccups in the payments, businessmen will see good returns, while female natives will also succeed in clearing all pending dues. It is crucial to have control over the expenditure today. A few senior natives may suffer from health issues, which you will need to spend on medical expenses.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Some illnesses, including viral fever, throat infection, or digestive issues, may impact daily life, but they will not be serious. Ensure you take all medicines on time and do not take risks that may impact your physical health. It is good to be careful while handling heavy objects today. Serious may have issues with joints, especially knees. Consult a doctor when the pain is unbearable.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

