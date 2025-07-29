Leo Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: Businessmen may meet up with new partners and may sign new deals

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, The world is for you to conquer Expect surprises in the relationship. Overcome the challenges in your career and meet the financial requirements today. Health demands more attention. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve all romance-related issues in life today. Be careful to take up new responsibilities with diligence. Handle wealth smartly while health may have minor issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

There will be issues over egos, and it is good to resolve them before things are blown out of proportion. You may prefer taking the lover for a ride, but the partner will prefer a romantic dinner. Do not create this as an issue, and consider the choices of the lover to stay happy. Some long-distance relationships may face minor troubles with communication. Single natives can expect someone new in their lives.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere as usual, and this will help you get a hike in salary. IT professionals may travel abroad for job reasons. Avoid office politics, and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. Some responsibilities will also help you rev up your technical skills. Today is also a good day to join a new company. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity, and you will prefer utilizing the money to buy a new property. Some natives will be successful in the stock market, and a legal issue will also be settled today, relieving you of a big expenditure. You are good at buying a new vehicle or even contributing to charity. You will see a legal issue getting settled, and this will also save expenditure.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may disrupt the day. Those who have chest or heart-related issues may develop complications, while seniors who are travelling may also have pain in their joints. Children will complain about skin allergies today. Viral fever, oral health, vision issues, and sore throat are other common health issues that may occur today. You should also be careful about adventurous activities, as minor injuries may happen.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

