Leo Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Take a professional stand at the office while having crucial sessions

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your dreams have no boundaries Explore the best moments in the relationship &keep the lover in good spirits. Look for opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Your health is also good. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Despite multiple issues in the love affair, it will go strong. Strive to give the best results at work and keep egos out of the office. You are healthy both mentally and physically. Monetary issues may come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your long-distance love affair may witness minor friction today. Pay attention to settling disputes before things get out of hand. Pay attention to the choices of your lover and also show care. This will strengthen the bond. Avoid the interference of a third person in your love life. Single natives will be successful in finding new love. Office romance may create trouble for female natives. You may also consider discussing the love affair with your parents to get their approval.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will speak for your performance, and the management will be satisfied. Take a professional stand at the office while having crucial sessions. IT, healthcare, media, banking, accounting, management, and transport professionals will see opportunities to enhance their careers. Travel is also on the cards, especially for people working in the travel and tourism industry. Do not let emotions rule you, and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may take place within the family, and a sibling will be upset over the distribution of property. Handle this crisis with a positive attitude. Those who are travelling should also be careful while making online payments. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Businessmen may receive funds in foreign currency.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will come up today. However, it is good to be careful about skin-related issues. Diabetic natives need to be careful about their diet today. Practising yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems. Some children will develop viral fever or oral health-related issues, while seniors will have pain in their joints. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the second part of the day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)