Leo Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: Senior employees may handle crucial tasks related to foreign projects

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving mysteries A smooth love life is what you may have today. Continue the commitment at work, and this will have positive results. Utilize the options to smartly handle wealth. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will see positive moments. Consider the professional challenges to prove the mettle. Both wealth and health are positive.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Reach the lover to resolve the issues of the past. You both need to be careful to control your temper. It is also crucial to spare time for the lover today. Share your feelings, and this will work out in strengthening the relationship. You may find love in the office, but beware that office romance can get dangerous, especially if one of you is already married. You may also discuss the relationship with the parents to obtain their support.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Despite a tight schedule and ego clashes, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Travel is on the card today. Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation. Your suggestions will have takers, and this will also help you gain new positions. Those who are into IT, automobile, architecture, hospitality, media, and law will see opportunities to prove their potential. New employees will take time to adjust within the team today. Senior employees will also handle crucial tasks related to foreign projects.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

The prosperity will facilitate buying a new house or property. You may buy a vehicle today or continue investing in stock, trade, and speculative businesses that will bring good returns in the future. You will also have money-related issues within the family, especially with siblings, which can be avoided. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions into new areas.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Stay calm throughout the day, and yoga is an easy way to obtain mental maturity. Those who have cardiac and respiratory issues need to be extremely careful. Some minor cuts and bruises will be common among children, who may also develop a viral fever today. Avoid alcohol and tobacco and drink plenty of water. Those who have chest-related issues must consult a doctor. Pregnant females must be careful not to lift heavy objects.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)