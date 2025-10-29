Leo Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Be prudent with your career goals

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, there is a charm in your personality Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

A happy love life, a busy professional life, & stable financial status are the takeaways of the day. However, your health may involve minor issues today.

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Take steps to overcome the issues at work and cut down the expenditure. Pay more attention to your health, as minor issues may come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will be creative today. However, there can also be issues associated with the attitude. Some male natives will be sensitive and expect the lover to be overprotective. However, do not make the love affair a toxic one. Provide space for the lover in the love life. Office romance is not a good idea, especially for married natives. Single females attending an event or a function may expect a proposal in the second part of the day.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Work is crucial today, and there can be issues associated with egos. Your seniors may not be supportive. However, those who handle machines, sales, and finance may see new opportunities to prove their diligence. You may travel for job reasons, while female natives can expect a hike in salary today. Those who are into the trade of electronics, textiles, footwear, food processing, and automobile spare parts will see good returns. Some businessmen may have licensing issues, and you need to resolve them before the day ends.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You must be careful about major investments in the stock market. Some females will develop issues related to property with their siblings. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors who plan to divide the wealth among children. Traders may succeed in clearing all dues today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You may develop digestive issues, and there can also be trouble breathing. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Drink plenty of water and also avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities. The second part of the day is good to join a gym. You should make exercise a part of your lifestyle today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)