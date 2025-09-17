Search
Leo Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: A positive turn awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 04:46 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Health may have issues, but the financial status is good.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you never fail to respond to risks

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Resolve relationship issues right away and perform brilliantly at the office today. Unforeseen medical emergencies would come up. Wealth is positive today.

Different issues may hurt a relationship, but open communication can resolve them. New tasks test your professional mettle. Health may have issues, but the financial status is good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid discussions on unpleasant things, and it is also crucial to avoid arguments today. You should value the personal space of your lover. Those who are new in a relationship should have more open communication, as this will help you both to know each other. Today is also auspicious to propose to the crush, and single natives will be successful in embracing a new love affair. Married females can go the family way. Some love affairs may also fail to take a positive turn.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on the quality of work. Despite the tight deadline, you will meet the target. Authors, copywriters, painters, musicians, playwrights, actors, interior designers, fashion designers, architects, chefs, and jewelry makers will be professionally successful. You may also put down the paper to receive a new job call. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals, which would bring in good profits today. Some students waiting for admission to a foreign university will see positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will help you make crucial decisions. Today, you will see revenues from different sources, including past investments. You may be serious about new investments, including speculative business. Consider taking professional help to manage the wealth. Some females will be happy to inherit a part of the property, while you may also donate money to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with health. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Drink plenty of water and also avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Some children will have viral fever, sore throat, or sneezing issues. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in hilly terrains.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
