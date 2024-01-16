close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts a happy romantic life

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts a happy romantic life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 16, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Jan 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy romantic life today backed by a good professional one.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble will have an impact on your life today

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf.

Have a happy romantic life today backed by a good professional one. The financial prosperity permits smart money investments including speculative business.

Stay happy in the relationship and also take up new professional challenges to prove your mettle. You will see prosperity in life today while minor health issues can also come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You will see some bright moments in love today. Spend more time together with the lover and share good emotions. Do not delve into the past and also avoid hurting the feelings of the lover. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover, resolving all the problems that had led to the breakup. Some long-distance love affairs that were on the verge of break-up will reconcile today. Avoid any romantic relationship with your co-worker as this can negatively impact your professional life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Major professional responsibilities will keep the day busy and packed. Some IT professionals will have a tough time with projects. Marketing and sales persons will travel today while creative jobs require special attention. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf. Maybe, you will find new partnerships and this will also work out for good. Students applying to foreign universities will also receive positive news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you in the first part of the day. However, you need to have control over the expenditure as financial issues may pop up as the day moves. The returns from the previous investments will not be positive and this also adds pressure on Leos's planning for investing in real estate and speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health today. The second part of the day will see minor troubles, especially related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may develop breathing difficulties. Those who love adventure sports should be careful and must keep a medical kit ready in the bag. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Avoid Junk food and the sedentary lifestyle today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

