Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts positive outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 29, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Jan 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be cool when it comes to spending time with your lover.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not be emotional while making decisions

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Married Leos need to be careful to maintain a good rapport with the family of the spouse.
Have a great day in terms of love and be a good listener at home. Your discipline will work out in the office life. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

All that you need in life is happiness. Catch it up with a professional attitude. Love unconditionally in life and also display professionalism at the office. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will disrupt the relationship today. Be cool when it comes to spending time with your lover. It is good to adopt a diplomatic approach in romance. Avoid unpleasant discussions and also keep the lover comfortable while sharing emotions. Married Leos need to be careful to maintain a good rapport with the family of the spouse. Settle the issues within the family and married females may also conceive today. Always respect the partner as a person and give the freedom which you will receive back.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your official life will be productive today. IT, healthcare, finance, and marketing professionals will get opportunities to prove their mettle. You will be the key player in your team today and may be responsible for a project’s future. Express your opinions freely at team meetings and also ensure you accomplish all the assigned tasks. Those who are in senior positions need to confirm that the team is apprised properly and every crew member is happy and performs well.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial decisions should be made today. Stay away from large-scale investments including stock and trading. Some Leos will receive all pending dues and businessmen will receive foreign funds. It is wise to not even lend a big amount to a friend or relative as you may have the least chance of getting it back. However, you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits which are relatively safer options.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You will not have serious ailments today. However, some Leos with chest or heart-related issues will develop complications. Females will develop gynecological issues and children may have oral health problems in the first part of the day. Ensure you wear a seat belt while driving a car in the evening. Avoid late-night drive, especially when you are alone.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On