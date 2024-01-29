Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts positive outcomes

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not be emotional while making decisions Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024. Married Leos need to be careful to maintain a good rapport with the family of the spouse.

Have a great day in terms of love and be a good listener at home. Your discipline will work out in the office life. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

All that you need in life is happiness. Catch it up with a professional attitude. Love unconditionally in life and also display professionalism at the office. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will disrupt the relationship today. Be cool when it comes to spending time with your lover. It is good to adopt a diplomatic approach in romance. Avoid unpleasant discussions and also keep the lover comfortable while sharing emotions. Married Leos need to be careful to maintain a good rapport with the family of the spouse. Settle the issues within the family and married females may also conceive today. Always respect the partner as a person and give the freedom which you will receive back.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your official life will be productive today. IT, healthcare, finance, and marketing professionals will get opportunities to prove their mettle. You will be the key player in your team today and may be responsible for a project’s future. Express your opinions freely at team meetings and also ensure you accomplish all the assigned tasks. Those who are in senior positions need to confirm that the team is apprised properly and every crew member is happy and performs well.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial decisions should be made today. Stay away from large-scale investments including stock and trading. Some Leos will receive all pending dues and businessmen will receive foreign funds. It is wise to not even lend a big amount to a friend or relative as you may have the least chance of getting it back. However, you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits which are relatively safer options.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You will not have serious ailments today. However, some Leos with chest or heart-related issues will develop complications. Females will develop gynecological issues and children may have oral health problems in the first part of the day. Ensure you wear a seat belt while driving a car in the evening. Avoid late-night drive, especially when you are alone.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857