Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts favourable stars

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, the stars make you smarter today Leo Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024: Pay more attention to health today.

Your attitude is crucial in the love affair. Keep the partner happy. Have a great professional life where you will achieve all your targets. Wealth will also come in.

Handle the love-related issues with confidence. Financially you are good and can make smart investments. Strive to give the best professional results. Pay more attention to health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Maintain a distance from the ex-lover as this can create a ruckus in the current love affair. Ensure you devote more time to a relationship and keep the lover in high spirits. Plan a romantic dinner today where you may give expensive gifts. Office romance can cause troubles today and married Leos must avoid this Do not be adamant and never compel your decisions on your partner. For singles, match-making will happen in the second half.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your efforts at the workplace will see results. New projects involving foreign clients will see new deadlines. There can be problems within your team and ensure you maintain a good rapport with everyone at the workplace. This may reduce the impact of negativity. IT professionals and graphic designers will have a tough time today. The client will demand rework and this can impact the morale. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will even expand the business to foreign territories.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth coming in and the second part of the day is good to make crucial monetary decisions. You may confidently utilize this period to shop for home furniture, luxury items, gifts, electronic products, or clothes. This is also a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds. The second part of the day is good to buy jewelry and a vehicle. There will be financial support from a sibling today while you will also get a loan approved.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

The chances of accidents are high and you should follow all traffic rules. Maintain a healthy lifestyle packed with good food and exercise. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Some females will have digestion-related issues while children may complain about pain at elbows.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)