Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, June 9, 2025, predicts winning accolades

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 09, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Businessmen will make new partnerships.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a born leader

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship and show the willingness to take up new challenges in the job. Minor financial issues may hurt you today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025: There can be minor hiccups or legal issues related to wealth, but you will also see money pouring in. (Freepik)
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025: There can be minor hiccups or legal issues related to wealth, but you will also see money pouring in. (Freepik)

The relationship will see no major challenges. Be careful to avoid controversies at the office. Avoid risky investment decisions. You are in good health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will prefer your presence and spare more time for romance. Some females will see troubles in the long-distance relationship, and you may resolve them through open discussion. Some fortunate Leos will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Considering presenting the relationship to the parents and you will also be successful in taking a call on the future of the love affair. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may also surprise your lover with gifts.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in attitude. Some minor issues may be there, but your productivity will be unaffected. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. You should be willing to take up risks, and seniors will be supportive. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit from making good profits.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor hiccups or legal issues related to wealth, but you will also see money pouring in. Some females will win a legal battle for property. Despite minor financial challenges, you will donate wealth to charity and will also resolve an existing financial dispute with a friend. Take the initiative to settle financial issues within the family. Businessmen will see opportunities abroad and will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise, and the second part of the day is also good to join a gym or yoga session. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Female Leos may also have gynaecological issues that may need medical attention.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates
