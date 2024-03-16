 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 16, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for March 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you sound confident today

Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter. Make smart monetary decisions today. Minor health-related issues may come up today.

Be content in the love relationship. Show professionalism to attain the best results on the job. Consider smart monetary decisions while you will need to pay more attention to health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The first half of the day is auspicious to propose to your crush. As the stars of romance are stronger today, the response will be positive. Minor issues will be there in the love affair but this won’t hurt your relationship. Your lover wants you to devote time to love. Plan a romantic dinner tonight. Some Leos will resolve issues with the ex-lover to get back into the old relationship. However, married natives must not do this as their marital life will be in danger.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office early as new assignments wait for you. The day will be thickly packed and highly productive. Show in at meetings with innovative ideas. Impress your clients with a positive attitude. Stay away from office politics and this will help to be in the good book of management. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Be cool when it comes to money. There will be prosperity in life. You will be in a safe situation to accomplish many long-pending desires. The second part of the day is good for buying jewelry and automobiles. Plan a vacation abroad and also book flight tickets along with hotel reservations. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds and all pending dues will also be cleared.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with diabetes and liver-related issues may need medical attention. Do not lift heavy objects today. Some Leos will have relief from body pain. There will be issues associated with stomach but you will be fine in a day or two. Two-wheelers must wear a helmet and should not break traffic rules. You should also be careful walking through slippery areas.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

