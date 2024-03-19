 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts disagreements in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024 predicts disagreements in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 19, 2024 12:46 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for March 19, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Settle the romance-related issues to make the romantic bonding stronger.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Troubles make you stronger

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 19, 2024. Professionally you are good and health will give no major trouble.
Settle the romance-related issues to make the romantic bonding stronger. Professionally you are good and financial prosperity will also be there today.

Go for smart monetary decisions today as prosperity will be there. No major love-related issues exist. Professionally you are good and health will give no major trouble.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

There will be disagreements in the love affair but they will not go beyond a day and the relationship will not be in danger. Spend more time with your partner and also share emotions both good and bad. Stay composed while spending time with your lover and you may also plan a romantic evening filled with dinner and a long-night drive. Your parents will approve of the love affair. Married Leos should stay away from ex-lovers as this can cause serious trouble today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will be a smooth one and no major challenges will come up. However, take the responsibilities which will also make you proficient in new areas. Artists, painters, musicians, and authors will get opportunities to display their talent today. Some sales and marketing persons will have a busy schedule where they will also travel. Your attitude will speak for your performance and the management will be satisfied. Businessmen can sign new partnerships and can also launch new projects.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Fortunately, the financial position will be excellent and you will be able to make smart monetary decisions. Go for smart investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Leos will buy a new property or even win a legal dispute over ancestral property. Today is good to buy an automobile. You may also contribute money for charity purposes. You may also repay a loan today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with cardiac issues need to be careful as minor troubles will be there in the first part of the day. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. Taking a walk in the park or relaxing under a tree in the early morning can make you mentally fit. You should also be careful about your diet and lifestyle.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

