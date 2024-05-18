 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 astro tips for future investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 astro tips for future investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are fortunate & health is also positive.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks make you stronger

Today, your love life will be good and happy. Ensure your diligence on the job brings in positive results. Financially you are fortunate & health is also positive.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Today, your love life will be good and happy.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Today, your love life will be good and happy.

Resolve the crisis in the romantic affair. Be careful to accomplish all assigned tasks at the job. Your wealth will grow and your health will also be good throughout the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having a stressful time in the love affair. Some minor troubles will be due to ego and you need to keep it out of the relationship. Your relationship will have the backing of the parents. Those who are single can be optimistic about meeting someone special today. The chances of you meeting up with the ex-partner are also high. However, married Leos need to be cautious not to impact married life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professional success is at your side today. You may travel for job reasons while healthcare and IT professionals along with chefs and bankers will spend overtime at the workstation. Academicians, botanists, media persons, and creative persons should be careful. Traders may have issues with municipal authorities regarding licensing, taxes, and policies. Troubleshoot this problem today. Those who aspire to get admitted to foreign universities will have good news sooner.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and saving it for the rainy day is your duty. Despite you being prosperous, it is wise to avoid luxury shopping. But, you may go ahead with your routine life and can also buy electronic appliances and kitchenware. You may renovate the house today and some Leos will also inherit an ancestral property. Some Leos may also need to provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Handle all medical issues with extreme care. Some Leos will develop cardiac issues that need medical attention. Keep a tab on your diet and ensure your menu has more leaf vegetables and fruits. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and the best way to avoid it is to have proper control over the mind through yoga. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

