Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 advices a time for a job switch

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a point to make today Despite minor friction in the love affair, your partner will prefer your presence. Handle every professional challenge & also go for smart financial decisions. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024: Businessmen will see good returns today.

Be a good listener and spend time with your partner. Troubleshoot the official issues to stay happy on the job. Avoid major investments and health will also be good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the love affair will be questioned by the lover. You must be diplomatic today and you must also skip gossip that may impact the love affair. Single natives or those who recently had a breakup will be happy to know that a new person will walk into your life. Be careful while patching up with the ex-lover as this can also lead to minor complications in the personal life. You may experience possessiveness in the love affair and when you find it crossing limits, put an end to the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to keep the office politics in the backseat as you may require handling team assignments. Utilize communication skills to impress the clients. A coworker may point a finger at your commitment. Healthcare professionals will handle a crucial case today. Those who want to switch jobs can pick the second part of the day to put down the paper. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Some people may also have to travel today for official purposes.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You may succeed in selling off a property or even buying one. Though you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, do not go for large investments today. Businessmen will see good returns today. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider launching new ventures or expanding to new territories including foreign locations. You may also get into a financial dispute which involves a friend.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Have a proper balance between both personal and professional life. Ensure you are happy in your daily life and also skip food that is rich in oil and grease. Some seniors may develop heart and lung-related issues today and may require medical attention. Those who are into adventurous activities must take extra care. Pregnant ladies need to be careful with the baby bump.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)