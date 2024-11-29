Menu Explore
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts family tidings

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 29, 2024 04:00 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, the love life will see mesmerizing moments.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, continue the valiance

Stay happy in the love affair and also ensure you accomplish every professional assignment intact. Take up options for safe financial investments.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Married females may conceive today.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Married females may conceive today.

Today, the love life will see mesmerizing moments. Resolve the issues of the past and also put in efforts to take the love affair to the next level. Some tasks will require you to stay additional hours at the office. Financially you’ll be successful and your life will also be free from health issues today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos impact the love affair. Today, you may get into an argument with the lover but the reason may be frivolous. This argument in love life needs to be curbed before getting blown out into a serious issue. Always be open in communication. Single females may invite attention and may also receive proposals today. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back and this can be a pleasant moment. Married females may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue with your diligent working style as the team leaders will be happy to watch you perform. Your approach will make clients happy and you may even receive an appreciation mail. Do not let the personal issues impact the productivity. You may also require traveling for job reasons today. Some team meetings will need you to attend prepared. Have a plan B to beat the challenging time. Entrepreneurs need to be careful about new partnerships while students will clear examinations without much difficulty.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be there and you may go ahead with the idea to buy jewelry or electronic appliances. Some Leos will pick the day to renovate the home. The first half of the day is good to invest in real estate. Consider safe and smart investments including stocks, shares, and speculative businesses. The second part of the day is also good to consider donation to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Say no to junk food and aerated drinks today. Stay healthy by having a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and nutrients. Some children will have pain in the ears and seniors will develop vision-related issues. Those who have anxiety-related issues must consult an expert today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
