Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 14, '22 states, unlimited joy

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) The favourable planetary position indicates a positive phase of growth for Leo’s career. A challenging work environment is likely to bring the best out of you. Success would bring unlimited joy. You will have to initiate timely efforts to reap financial gains. Tighten purse strings to save money. If possible, avoid persons approaching for temporary loans today. Some unnecessary arguments could create tension in the family. It is advised to restrain yourself to avoid vitiating the family’s peaceful atmosphere. Leos would benefit greatly by making exercise a part of their daily routine. An enriching vacation full of fun is what you need to recharge your enthusiasm and energy. Plan one soon. An old but fast friend is likely to contact you to make it a memorable day for you. If you are looking for good long-term investments, then go for a property which is under construction. Affordable luxury vacation will help explore your desires. So, look out for offers and discounts.

Leo Finance Today Your expenditure is expected to increase today, but strong savings will prevent finances from going into the red. Businesspeople are further advised to carefully plan any decision or policy before executing any partnership.

Leo Family Today The day may prove a little challenging for Leo natives living in a joint family. Some members may indulge in a blame game and get worked up over trivial issues. Handling the situation calmly would restore domestic harmony.

Leo Career Today You may succeed in completing an important project on time and earn praise for it. Some of you are also likely to achieve promotion and increment at the workplace. You may try and do something different today which will set you apart from the rest of the herd.

Leo Health Today High time to get rid of negative emotions like fear, doubts, anger and greed because these prevent you from enjoying sound health. It’s a great time for you to start exercising regularly or join a fitness club.

Leo Love Life Today You will be in a loving mood, therefore make special plans for a romantic partner. Make sure you don’t get nervous and lose confidence on meeting someone interesting in a social encounter. Be confident to make a favourable impression.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

