Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 28, '22 states, long journey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) For Leo natives, the day brings excellent results on the health front. Indulging in physical activities and following a strict diet may keep you fit and active. Your financial standing remains strong. You are likely to receive profits from a side business. Your love life seems fulfilling. Some of you may plan to settle down with your long-term partner. However, your family life is likely to be a bit disturbed. Frequent clashes may harm domestic peace. Your professional front may be affected as a result. Keeping a positive outlook may help you work efficiently. Those looking to travel long-distance journeys need to carefully plan their itinerary to avoid botheration later. Property disputes with relatives may be solved amicably, bringing relief. Graduate students are likely to receive an internship offer from a reputed company.

Leo Finance Today On the financial front, Leos may receive money from investments in stocks and shares. Profits may pour in from unexpected quarters, which may take care of your expenses. Income from a side business is also set to increase.

Leo Family Today On the domestic front Leos, your relationship with your loved ones may get into troubled waters due to your rude behavior. Your aggressive nature is likely to create differences. Try to keep your calm and restore peace at home.

Leo Career Today On the professional front, the day may be quite average for Leos. You may have to work hard towards attaining a much-deserved increment and a relaxing break from work. Those looking to switch jobs are likely to find success.

Leo Health Today Leos are likely to be in the pink of health and may experiment more with their fitness regimen. Sporting activities may boost your physical health and learning a new yoga asana is likely to bring you peace of mind.

Leo Love Life Today On the romantic front, your level of comfort with your partner is likely to increase Leos and your love may grow stronger and stronger by the day. Some of you are likely to turn your long-term relationship into a life-long bond.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

