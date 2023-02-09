Leo Horoscope Today, February 9, 2023: Obtain monetary success

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Working under pressure might force Leos to perform at their best. Daily Astrological Prediction says, infinite happiness could be yours if you are successful. You'll need to get started on your plans at the right time to see monetary success. Spend less and save more money by being frugal. Today, you should try to avoid anyone asking you for a short-term loan. The family dynamic could be strained due to some petty disagreements. It's best if you hold back so as not to disrupt the harmony at home. Consistent physical activity is highly recommended for Leos. You need a fun-filled, relaxing vacation to restore your vigour and enthusiasm. Schedule one for soon. If you're lucky, a long-lost but dear friend may get in touch to help you celebrate. Long-term investors should consider purchasing a property that is still in the building process. Students, today is probably going to be a good one for tackling problems with learning and knowledge. Do not hesitate to confide in close friends and family members and ask for help when you are in a bind.

Leo Finance Today

If expenses exceed income, managing the situation will become difficult. Always shop judiciously, and don't go crazy with your credit card. Business owners should also thoroughly think about things before committing to new partnerships.

Leo Family Today

Leos who are part of a nuclear family may find today, particularly trying. Some members may engage in pointing fingers and get worked up over nothing. Calmly dealing with the situation will help bring peace back to the home.

Leo Career Today

You may have a major project on schedule and get a lot of credit for it. Some of you may get a pay raise and/or promotion at work. Today could be the day that you try to differentiate yourself from the pack by doing something unusual.

Leo Health Today

It's time to rid yourself of the negative thoughts and feelings that are keeping you from being physically and mentally healthy, including fear, doubt, anger, and greed. Now is a great time to start an exercise routine or to join a gym.

Leo Love Life Today

You'll be feeling romantic, so do something extra for your loved one. Make an effort to maintain your composure and self-assurance when engaging in a social encounter with a potential interest. A good first impression begins with self-assurance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

