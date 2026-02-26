Leo Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The Mercury retrograde could bring good fortu for students

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your attribute HT Image

Happy moments wait in a love relationship, and you will also be successful in settling the professional issues. Prefer settling the financial dues today.

Consider keeping the love affair intact. Prefer safe professional decisions, while wealth is also at your side. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today Your lover will be supportive today, and this will reflect in your life. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good rapport. Female natives may express their feelings to lovers today, and they can also expect the support of their parents. It is also good to plan a romantic dinner today, where you may also introduce the lover to the parents. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and making video calls today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant, as some employees under you can try emotionally influence you for personal interests. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today. You may also see new opportunities to prove your professional mettle. This would be more visible in professions related to construction, IT, healthcare, automobiles, tourism, armed forces, law enforcement, railways, and media. Those who are appearing for examinations today, especially students, must work hard to crack the examinations.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Do not spend a large amount on luxury. However, you may buy electronic appliances and even invest in real estate. Consider spending on a social cause today. Some females will pick the day to celebrate with friends, while you should avoid discussing property with relatives or siblings, as this can lead to arguments. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope Today No major medical issues will hamper routine life. However, those who have asthma-related issues should be careful while venturing into dusty areas. You should start the day with exercise, and also ensure to include more vegetables and fruits in the diet. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)