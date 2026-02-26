Edit Profile
    Leo Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The Mercury retrograde could bring good fortu for students

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: You may also see new opportunities to prove your professional mettle. 

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:15 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your attribute

    HT Image
    Happy moments wait in a love relationship, and you will also be successful in settling the professional issues. Prefer settling the financial dues today.

    Consider keeping the love affair intact. Prefer safe professional decisions, while wealth is also at your side. No serious health issues will trouble you.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Your lover will be supportive today, and this will reflect in your life. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good rapport. Female natives may express their feelings to lovers today, and they can also expect the support of their parents. It is also good to plan a romantic dinner today, where you may also introduce the lover to the parents. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and making video calls today.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant, as some employees under you can try emotionally influence you for personal interests. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today. You may also see new opportunities to prove your professional mettle. This would be more visible in professions related to construction, IT, healthcare, automobiles, tourism, armed forces, law enforcement, railways, and media. Those who are appearing for examinations today, especially students, must work hard to crack the examinations.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Do not spend a large amount on luxury. However, you may buy electronic appliances and even invest in real estate. Consider spending on a social cause today. Some females will pick the day to celebrate with friends, while you should avoid discussing property with relatives or siblings, as this can lead to arguments. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    No major medical issues will hamper routine life. However, those who have asthma-related issues should be careful while venturing into dusty areas. You should start the day with exercise, and also ensure to include more vegetables and fruits in the diet. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
