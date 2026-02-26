Leo Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: The Mercury retrograde could bring good fortu for students

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your attribute
Happy moments wait in a love relationship, and you will also be successful in settling the professional issues. Prefer settling the financial dues today.
Consider keeping the love affair intact. Prefer safe professional decisions, while wealth is also at your side. No serious health issues will trouble you.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your lover will be supportive today, and this will reflect in your life. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good rapport. Female natives may express their feelings to lovers today, and they can also expect the support of their parents. It is also good to plan a romantic dinner today, where you may also introduce the lover to the parents. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and making video calls today.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant, as some employees under you can try emotionally influence you for personal interests. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today. You may also see new opportunities to prove your professional mettle. This would be more visible in professions related to construction, IT, healthcare, automobiles, tourism, armed forces, law enforcement, railways, and media. Those who are appearing for examinations today, especially students, must work hard to crack the examinations.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Do not spend a large amount on luxury. However, you may buy electronic appliances and even invest in real estate. Consider spending on a social cause today. Some females will pick the day to celebrate with friends, while you should avoid discussing property with relatives or siblings, as this can lead to arguments. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
No major medical issues will hamper routine life. However, those who have asthma-related issues should be careful while venturing into dusty areas. You should start the day with exercise, and also ensure to include more vegetables and fruits in the diet. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Seniors must be careful while using a wet floor.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More