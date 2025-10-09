Leo Horoscope Today for October 8, 2025: You may get a good job

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ensure you spread happiness around Be ready to embrace surprises in your love life. Your commitment at work will bring positive results. Wealth helps in crucial investments. Health is positive. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Overcome the relationship issues on a positive note. Your chances of proving your professional mettle are higher today. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair demands more attention today. Give an ear to the partner and stay away from confrontation and arguments. Meet someone special while traveling or at an official event. You may also propose to get a positive response. Some love affairs will see minor turbulence as a result of the interference of a third person. Keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can complicate things. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Keep your options tight when it comes to a career. Minor challenges may come up at the office, and a senior or a co-worker may play politics against you. Those who are into aviation, automobile, construction, publishing, hospitality, and biochemistry will have a fully packed day where even arguments and criticisms will affect productivity. For job seekers or those who plan for a job switch, consider the second half, as the chances of getting a good job are high at this time.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Manage wealth diligently. You may not be productive in terms of wealth, but your routine life will be unaffected. You may consider buying electronic appliances. Some females will pick the day to resolve monetary issues with friends. Businessmen will be successful in clearing dues and even in obtaining a bank loan today. You will see a good return from business and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. But those who are upset with headaches, vision-related issues, and digestive problems must visit a doctor. You should also be careful while boarding a train or bus. Those who are diabetic may feel weak and should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Ensure you have a proper diet plan where you consume more vegetables, salads, and fruits.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

