Leo Horoscope Today, June 12, 2026: A fear you've been carrying may be smaller than it looks

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,

Self-doubt may be the only thing standing in your way. You may realize today that a situation is not as restrictive as it first appeared. Much of the pressure you are feeling could come from overthinking rather than actual obstacles. A conversation, decision, or small step forward may help you regain confidence in yourself and your abilities. Instead of focusing on what could go wrong, you may benefit from paying attention to what is already working in your favor. The day encourages a more realistic view of your circumstances. Once you stop expecting the worst, new possibilities may become easier to recognize.