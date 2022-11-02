Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, November 2, 2022: Love interruption?

Leo Horoscope Today, November 2, 2022: Love interruption?

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 2 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. A promotion is possible, given your good reputation at work. You have an excellent connection with your family.

Leo Daily Horoscope for September 2,,2022: A promotion is possible, given your good reputation at work. You have an excellent connection with your family.
Leo Daily Horoscope for September 2,,2022: A promotion is possible, given your good reputation at work. You have an excellent connection with your family.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your career and family relations are right on track. Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you are an employed individual, you are in the good words of your employer. They see you and your great working skills. A promotion is possible, given your good reputation at work. You have an excellent connection with your family. You have got the hold on maintaining the official and homely world altogether yet differently. You understand the assignment on how to divide your time and maintain harmony. Your efforts are going in the right direction. Your love life is in need of some effort. You have been contemplating the matters of the heart for way too long. Are you too afraid to express your feelings? Are you not sure about the next step? Understand where you stand in this aspect beforehand.

Leo Health Today

You are active and fit. You prefer maintaining a time table for your health. That is the reason why you are capable of maintaining the different worlds with ease.

Leo Finance Today

You have a fine amount of money but you need more. Your expenses and inspired facilities are increasing with time. It’s about time to mail them regarding your raise.

Leo Career Today

Students, brace you for an internship in your dream company. This could help you vastly in attaining your future aspirations. Stay focused and determined.

Leo Family Today

Oh, your family loves you today! You know how to show love and appreciation to others. That is a quality in you that makes them admire your existence. Have some quality time!

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life seems to be slightly interrupted today. If you are in a relationship or in a one sided matter, engage in a heart to heart conversation. It is about time to be vocal about how you feel about them.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

