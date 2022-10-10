Leo Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Chances of a promotion are high

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) The day seems to be excellent for Leo natives. There are chances of getting promoted or getting selected for government job. It’s a really productive and rewarding day on the work front as stars are favouring your professional growth. Your parents may also feel proud of your career and academic success. An ancestral property may also transfer to your name today and you may think about monetize it by renting it out to someone close. Homemakers or college going girls may be busy in window shopping or cooking something special. Siblings may drop by to your place and discuss something important about their life.

Some may have to travel out of the town for the sake of a business meeting. This trip may make you exhausted. Everything seems in sync, but you may face some troubles on the love front. Some health issues may also make you feel tired and a bit low on energy. Try to take care of your relationship and health issues in a smart way.

What else is there to unfold about the day? Know more:

Leo Finance Today: The day seems to bring you mixed results. You may face some unexpected business losses. Your past investments may not reap desired rewards for you.

Leo Family Today: This is a very good day on the home front. The arrival of a sibling may keep the home aura joyous.

Leo Career Today: This is a favorable time on the career front. You may have time for future planning. Some may work on their pending plans. Expert financial advice may prove helpful.

Leo Health Today: The day does not seem favorable for Leo natives. You may be concerned about some health issues associated with indigestion and stomach. Try to avoid junk food and feed yourself something nutritious and healthy.

Leo Love Life Today: You may find it hard to spend time with your partner or pay attention to his or her needs. It may create rifts in your relationship, so do not take your partner or relationship for granted.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver

