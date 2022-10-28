Leo Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: Hurdles in your love life

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Dear Leo, you are going to have an excellent day. You just need to be careful on the love and health front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, avoid neglecting any health issue you have been facing lately. Your lover may need your attention and care, try to sort out the things between you and your partner. Avoid making a mess about anything that is not meaningful. Some may perform extraordinarily at work and talk to seniors about their promotion. You are in a good position on the professional front, so ask for what you actually deserve.

Some high paying job offers are waiting for you. Good property deals are indicated. Family may plan a trip to a spiritual place and you are going to enjoy the great time with loved ones. Your savings may increase and you may use it wisely.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

This is a moderate day. You may have to arrange funds to pay old pending EMIs. you can expect money from family or closed ones. It's a suitable day to recover any dues in the business.

Leo Family Today:

It is going to be a good day on the home front. A celebratory aura is indicted. You may buy a new condo. Relatives may invite you for dinner.

Leo Career Today:

This is a wonderful day. A friend may help you find a new career option. Entrepreneurs may experience a surge of energy and zeal. Some may prove good team leaders.

Leo Health Today:

It seems like an unfavorable day on the health front. Your procrastination nature and lethargy may create problems for you on the work front. Try to concentrate on the important things and ignore all distractions.

Leo Love Life Today:

This may be a challenging day on the love front. Avoid messing with your partner or being more demanding as it may cause damage to your relationship. Those who have just got into a relationship, they should take things slow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

